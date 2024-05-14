Share Video

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday that he expects Realmuto (knee) to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Realmuto missed a third straight start Tuesday because of right knee soreness. However, he got in a productive workout pregame, and as long as he doesn't have any sort of setback it appears he'll be back in there for Wednesday's tilt in Philadelphia.

