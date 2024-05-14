Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday that he expects Realmuto (knee) to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Realmuto missed a third straight start Tuesday because of right knee soreness. However, he got in a productive workout pregame, and as long as he doesn't have any sort of setback it appears he'll be back in there for Wednesday's tilt in Philadelphia.