Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Realmuto (knee) did some work on the field and in the batting cage pregame Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Thomson noted that Realmuto's right knee is feeling better, but the skipper was not ready to commit to the catcher returning to the lineup Wednesday. Realmuto is missing a third straight start Tuesday. Garrett Stubbs has been filling in behind the plate for the Phils.