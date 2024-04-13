Realmuto isn't in the Phillies' lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
Realmuto will get a breather Saturday after going 1-for-7 with a run scored through the first two games of the series. Garrett Stubbs will take over behind the plate and bat seventh.
