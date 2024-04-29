Realmuto went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and three RBI in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Padres.

Realmuto won the battle against Michael King in the sixth, sending a 421-foot blast to left center to put the Phillies up 6-3. He gave them some additional insurance with an RBI single in the seventh as well. Realmuto's now hit safely in six of his last seven games and has five RBI over his last three. For the year, he's slashing .245/.292/.429 with five homers, 14 RBI, 14 runs and a 6:28 BB:K in 106 plate appearances.