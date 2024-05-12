Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Realmuto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins due to a knee injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

More specifically, Thomson said Realmuto's knee was "a little banged up" when he reported to the ballpark earlier Sunday, so the Phillies opted to give him the series finale off. The skipper noted that he's not worried about Realmuto, but fantasy managers will still want to verify that the star catcher is back in the starting nine for Monday's game against the Mets before locking him into weekly fantasy lineups. Garrett Stubbs will replace Realmuto behind the plate Sunday.