Realmuto is not in the lineup for Monday's game at St. Louis.
Realmuto went 0-for-3 with a walk Sunday to end a six-game hit streak during which he went 9-for-24 with two homers, and he'll hit the bench for Monday against the Cardinals. Garrett Stubbs will start at catcher and bat eighth in the series opener.
