Realmuto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Garrett Stubbs will get a turn behind the plate while Realmuto receives a day off for the first time since April 13. Realmuto had started at catcher in each of Philadelphia's last nine games, going 7-for-37 (.189 average) with one home run and one stolen base over that stretch.

