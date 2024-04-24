Realmuto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Garrett Stubbs will get a turn behind the plate while Realmuto receives a day off for the first time since April 13. Realmuto had started at catcher in each of Philadelphia's last nine games, going 7-for-37 (.189 average) with one home run and one stolen base over that stretch.
More News
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Sits down Saturday•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Dealing with bruised neck•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Exits early versus Cardinals•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Takes seat Monday•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Provides offense in win•