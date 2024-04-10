Realmuto (neck) will start at catcher and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game in St. Louis.
Realmuto departed Tuesday's 3-0 loss when a pitch in the dirt bounced up and caught him in the throat. Even with the Phillies and Cardinals playing a day game after a night game, he's feeling well enough to give it a go Wednesday.
