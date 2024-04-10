Realmuto (neck) will be evaluated again Wednesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto is dealing with a bruised neck after taking a Zack Wheeler slider off of his neck in the seventh inning Tuesday, putting his availability in doubt for the immediate future. The catcher's status will receive another update Wednesday after he undergoes additional testing, and if he's forced to miss any time, Garrett Stubbs will likely operate as the team's primary catcher.