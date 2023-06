Amaya was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville by the Marlins on Saturday.

Amaya has put together a solid season in Triple-A this year, slashing .277/.344/.469 with nine homers and 35 RBI through 241 plate appearances. Jean Segura (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day IL in a corresponding move, meaning Amaya could see regular reps at shortstop while Jon Berti and Joey Wendle temporarily shift to third base.