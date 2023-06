Miami optioned Amaya to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Amaya went 2-for-9 with no walks and one strikeout during his brief stay on the Marlins' major-league roster. The 24-year-old middle infielder has slashed .278/.346/.472 with nine home runs and 35 RBI in 58 games this season at the Triple-A level and should get another big-league opportunity later this summer.