site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-jacob-amaya-nets-milb-deal-from-arizona | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Diamondbacks' Jacob Amaya: Nets MiLB deal from Arizona
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Diamondbacks signed Amaya to a minor-league contract Dec. 4.
Amaya has a solid glove but has slashed a measly .147/.183/.161 across 154 plate appearances in the majors. He will give the Diamondbacks some infield depth at Triple-A Reno.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Scott White
• 29 min read
Scott White
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read