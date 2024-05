The Astros recalled Amaya from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

With Chas McCormick (hamstring) headed for the 10-day IL, Amaya will come up from the minors to give the Astros an additional bench bat. However, the 25-year-old infielder is slashing just .190/.297/.302 across 74 plate appearances at Triple-A, so he likely won't see much playing time while with Houston.