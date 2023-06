Amaya went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Sunday's victory over the Nationals.

Amaya opened the scoring in his first major-league at-bat, driving in Nick Fortes with a fielder's choice in the second inning. The 24-year-old Amaya then added his first stolen base later in the frame. Amaya was solid in Triple-A this season, slashing .278/.346/.472 with nine homers, 35 RBI and a steal. He should see regular playing time at shortstop while Jean Segura (hamstring) is on the IL.