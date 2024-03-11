The Marlins optioned Amaya to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.

Amaya received a cup of coffee in the big leagues last June when the Marlins were short on healthy bodies in the infield, but he otherwise spent the bulk of the 2023 campaign at Jacksonville, where he slashed .252/.344/.406 with 15 home runs and six stolen bases across 567 plate appearances. The 25-year-old likely doesn't require much further developmental time in the minors, but it may take an injury to either of the Marlins' projected everyday starters in the middle infield -- Tim Anderson and Luis Arraez -- before Amaya gets an extended look in the majors.