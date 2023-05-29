Amaya has hit safely in five straight games for Triple-A Jacksonville, going 11-for-20 (.550) with a double, four home runs and 12 RBI.

The 24-year-old shortstop missed about a week of action after getting hit by a pitch May 16, but since returning to the Jumbo Shrimp lineup, Amaya has been on a tear. He's now slashing .297/.367/.494 on the season, a sharp contrast to the .587 OPS that Miami shortstops have produced this season -- the second-worst mark in MLB, ahead of only the .573 OPS generated by Oakland shortstops. While he's not viewed as a top prospect, Amaya's big-league debut seems like it should be coming sooner rather than later.