The Astros Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle Amaya from the Marlins on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations and Valente Bellozo. Amaya was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Amaya, 25, is a glove-first shortstop who has mostly just kept his head above water in the minors with his bat, although he has displayed decent on-base skills. He should get regular reps at shortstop with Sugar Land and offers solid depth at the position in the event something happens to Jeremy Pena.