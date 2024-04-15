Burger was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Marlins on Monday with a left intercostal strain, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The injury had previously been described as an oblique issue, although this new designation doesn't necessarily alter Burger's potential timetable. He suffered the injury on Sunday against Atlanta. Otto Lopez is getting the start at third base Monday, but Emmanuel Rivera should see the lion's share of playing time at the hot corner while Burger is out.