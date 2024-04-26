Burger (oblique) will go through a full on-field workout Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Burger is nearly two weeks removed from suffering a left intercostal strain and is finally ready to resume all baseball activities. It would appear a rehab assignment is just around the corner, with a return sometime in early- to mid-May if all goes well.
