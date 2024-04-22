Burger (intercostal) will be evaluated soon to determine whether he can begin hitting, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
It's been a week since Burger landed on the injured list with a left intercostal strain, and the infielder is feeling better. He would likely need to start with some low-impact hitting drills initially before progressing to batting practice and eventually rehab games. It's still too early to determine a potential timetable for Burger's return.
