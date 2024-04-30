Burger (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Burger has been upping his workouts and is ready to play in some games now. The infielder has been on the shelf for the last two weeks with a left intercostal strain. Burger shouldn't need too many rehab games before rejoining the Marlins' active roster.
