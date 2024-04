Burger went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Yankees.

Burger is currently working through a cold spell, having gone 1-for-15 since his two-homer performance on April 4. While his three-run home run off Marcus Stroman was Burger's only hit of the day, the round-tripper could be what the third baseman needed to break out of the slump. Through 13 games, Burger is slashing .260/.291/.480.