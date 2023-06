Eder (foot) will make his first start of the 2023 season for Low-A Jupiter on Sunday.

It'll be the first start for Eder since 2021, as the southpaw underwent Tommy John surgery that September and also broke his foot while rehabbing this spring. The 24-year-old left-hander was sensational in the '21 campaign with a 1.77 ERA and 99:27 K:BB and 0.98 WHIP over 71 innings. He could be a rotation option for the Marlins in 2024 if he shows the same stuff and command he did two years ago.