Eder was traded from the Marlins to the White Sox on Tuesday in exchange for Jake Burger, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Eder is coming off his best start of the year for Double-A Pensacola, in which he struck out 10 batters and allowed one earned run in 5.2 innings. He underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2021 and has a 3.94 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 29.2 innings across six starts at Double-A. Eder has a plus fastball and might have a 70-grade slider, but improving his changeup and command will be of focus over the coming seasons. He could reach the majors sooner with the White Sox than he would have in Miami, given the depth of both organizations.