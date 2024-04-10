Eder (shoulder) struck out three and allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks across four innings Sunday in Double-A Birmingham's 8-2 win over Chattanooga.

Eder threw 69 pitches (49 strikes) in his season debut for Birmingham, after he was unable to make any Cactus League appearances for the White Sox before being optioned to minor-league camp in early March while he contended with right shoulder soreness early in camp. The southpaw retains a spot on the White Sox's 40-man roster, and if health prevails in the months to come, he should have an opportunity to make his big-league debut later in the 2024 season.