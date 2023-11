The White Sox selected Eder to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Eder posted an ugly 6.35 ERA over 56.2 minor-league innings in 2023, but the White Sox acquired him from the Marlins in the Jake Burger trade and didn't want to lose the 25-year-old left-hander in the upcoming Rule 5 Draft.