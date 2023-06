Eder (foot) gave up three earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings in his first start for Double-A Pensacola.

He showed similar rust (4.66 ERA, 1.55 WHIP) in three rehab starts in the Florida State League before being activated from the injured list last week. Eder suffered a broken foot right when he was about to return from Tommy John surgery this spring, so ended up missing 23 total months of action between the two injuries.