The Marlins outrighted Lindgren to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Lindgren gave up four runs over seven innings across three appearances with Miami in 2023, and he'll return to the minors as the Marlins clear space on their 40-man roster. The 26-year-old righty posted a 4.88 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 86.2 innings with Jacksonvile last season.