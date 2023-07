The Marlins designated Lindgren for assignment Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins selected Lindgren from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, and he's thrown two scoreless frames since returning to the majors. However, he'll be kicked off Miami's 40-man roster to make room for Robert Garcia, who was selected from Jacksonville on Friday. Lindgren holds a 4.55 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in the minors this season and could have a decent chance at being claimed by another team.