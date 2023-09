The Marlins selected Lindgren from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Lindgren has put up a 4.29 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 21 innings with Jacksonville since being sent outright to Triple-A. With Eury Perez (hip) on the injured list, he'll return to the big leagues to give the Marlins another piece in the bullpen who is capable of pitching multiple innings.