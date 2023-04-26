site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jeff Lindgren: Outrighted to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Lindgren cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville by the Marlins on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Lindgren lost his spot on the 40-man roster but will remain in the organization. He'll likely slide into Jacksonville's rotation.
