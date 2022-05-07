Aguilar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 3-2 loss to San Diego on Friday.
Aguilar provided Miami's only offense with his sixth inning shot off San Diego starter Yu Darvish, his second home run of May after hitting one in April. The 31-year-old has been hot over the last week, going 12-for-27 and raising his average from .203 to .279 in the process.
