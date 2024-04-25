Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta.

Sanchez provided the Marlins only run until the ninth inning, tagging Reynaldo Lopez for a solo shot in the second frame. He's gone yard in two of his last three games -- his only two home runs in 2024 -- and is batting 6-for-16 (.375) in his last five appearances.