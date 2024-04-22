Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Sanchez opened the game's scoring with a massive 460-foot solo shot in the second inning. It was his first long ball -- and first extra-base hit of any kind -- in 2024. He began the season in a 7-for-42 funk but has collected multiple hits twice in his last three appearances. Sanchez now owns a .216/.259/.275 slash line through 18 games.