Sanchez isn't in the Marlins' lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

Sanchez went 2-for-4 en route to a win during Game 1, and he'll sit out the nightcap with left-hander Shota Imanaga set to start on the mound for Chicago. Avisail Garcia will take over in right field and bat sixth.

