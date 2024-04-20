Sanchez isn't in the Marlins' lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
Sanchez went 2-for-4 en route to a win during Game 1, and he'll sit out the nightcap with left-hander Shota Imanaga set to start on the mound for Chicago. Avisail Garcia will take over in right field and bat sixth.
More News
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Grabs fourth stolen base•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Sitting again versus lefty•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Won't start Friday vs. lefty•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Not starting versus lefty•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Day off against lefty•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Steals another bag Thursday•