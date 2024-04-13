Sanchez isn't in the Marlins' lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The lefty-hitting Sanchez will retreat to the bench Saturday as left-hander Chris Sale prepares to take the mound for Atlanta, allowing Avisail Garcia to pick up another start in right field and bat sixth.
More News
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Won't start Friday vs. lefty•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Not starting versus lefty•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Day off against lefty•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Steals another bag Thursday•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Out again versus lefty•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Sitting against lefty•