Marlins' Jonathan Villar: Conversion to CF begins
Villar saw his first spring action in center field Thursday, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.
He got the start and played four innings, with his only defensive work coming on a lazy flyball. "It was my first day," Villar said. "Maybe another day, I'll play more innings and get more opportunities to play and I'll feel more comfortable." Villar, a middle infielder for nearly his entire big-league career coming into 2020, had slotted in at DH in his prior three spring appearances as the Marlins tried to make sure he was ready for the change in assignment. Wherever he plays, Miami's offense could certainly use a player who hit 24 homers and stole 40 bases with a .792 OPS last season.
