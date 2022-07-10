Villar will start at third base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

In each of his first six games with the Angels, Villar had served as the team's leadoff man, but he managed a paltry .208/.240/.208 slash line over that stretch. Though Villar will stick in the lineup Sunday and should be the Angels' primary third baseman while Matt Duffy (back) is on the injured list, interim manager Phil Nevin has seemingly chosen to pull the plug on Villar as the team's table setter, at least against right-handed pitching. Taylor Ward sits atop the lineup Sunday against Orioles right-hander Austin Voth.