Villar will start at third base and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Villar will get his third consecutive turn out of the leadoff spot, despite having reached base just once while striking out four times through his first eight plate appearances with the Angels. Though Villar is getting a look as the Angels' everyday third baseman after Matt Duffy (back) recently joined Anthony Rendon (wrist) on the injured list, don't expect him to have a long leash as the team's table setter if he doesn't start producing soon.