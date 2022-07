Villar went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

The veteran utility player nabbed his seventh steal of the year, but his first in three games since coming to the Angels from the Cubs. Villar's 2-for-12 performance at the plate so far for Anaheim isn't impressive, but he'll continue getting chances to fill the void at third base created in the wake of Anthony Rendon's season-ending wrist injury.