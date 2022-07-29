Villar cleared waivers and elected free agency Friday.
Villar was designated for assignment by the Angels last weekend but will choose to test free agency rather than remaining in the organization. The 31-year-old has slashed .208/.260/.302 with three homers, 25 runs, 18 RBI and seven steals over 59 games in the majors this year.
More News
-
Angels' Jonathan Villar: Designated for assignment•
-
Angels' Jonathan Villar: Pops third homer•
-
Angels' Jonathan Villar: Drops to sixth in order•
-
Angels' Jonathan Villar: Swipes first bag as Angel•
-
Angels' Jonathan Villar: Third straight leadoff assignment•
-
Angels' Jonathan Villar: Hitless in team debut•