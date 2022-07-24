Villar was designated for assignment by the Angels on Sunday.
Villar was signed by the Angels on July 1 after he was released by the Cubs, but he will now likely hit the open market again. While with Los Angeles, he produced an unimpressive .163 average with a homer, three RBI, six runs and a stolen base while striking out 17 times in 49 at-bats over 13 games. The move created an open spot on the 40-man roster for Magneuris Sierra, who was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
