Villar went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 8-1 loss to Atlanta.
His ninth-inning shot off Will Smith ruined Atlanta's shutout bid, but the Angels only managed five hits in total on the night. The homer was Villar's first as an Angel and third of the year, but the veteran infielder hasn't done much at the plate since coming over from the Cubs, slashing .178/.245/.244 through 50 plate appearances with Los Angeles. With David Fletcher (hip) and Matt Duffy (back) both inching closer to returns, Villar is running out of time just to stake his claim to a roster spot for the rest of the season, much less a regular role.
