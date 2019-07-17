Yamamoto (4-0) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Padres.

Yamamoto was gifted seven runs of support in the first two innings, and he largely held the Padres offense in check. He started the contest shakily, allowing the first four batters he faced in the second inning to reach base, accounting for all three of the runs he allowed. While he also started the third frame by allowing two hits to the first three batters, he rebounded to retire eight of the final nine batters he faced. Yamamoto now has a 1.59 ERA and 0.94 WHIP through 34 innings. He has yet to allow a home run, masking a 4.5 BB/9.