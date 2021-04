Alfaro went 2-for-6 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Giants.

Alfaro hit a two-RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to win the game. It was a nice day for Alfaro not only walking it off, but recording his first two-hit game and first three RBI of the year. Coming into Saturday, the catcher had twice as many strikeouts (10) as hits (5) this season.