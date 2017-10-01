Urena allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two batters through five innings during Sunday's loss to Atlanta. He didn't factor into the decision.

Urena was hit hard at Coors Field in his previous outing, so this checks out as a bounce-back showing to cap off the 2017 campaign. The 26-year-old righty posted a respectable a 3.82 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 6.0 K/9 through 169.2 innings this season, and while his strikeout numbers underwhelm, he owns a mid-90s fastball and the supporting pitches to improve in the category. Urena projects to be a serviceable fantasy asset in the majority of fantasy settings again in 2018.