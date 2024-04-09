Urena allowed one hit and struck out four over four scoreless relief innings in Monday's 10-5 loss to Houston.

The Rangers had all sorts of pitching issues Monday, but Urena wasn't one of them. He entered to start the sixth inning with Texas losing 10-5 and held the Astros in check. Unfortunately for the Rangers, their high-powered offense was unable mount a challenge against a string of Houston relievers. An under-the-radar offseason addition, Urena's strong spring earned him a roster spot as a flexible member of the bullpen that can provide length. He's yet to allow a run over three outings -- two hits, two walks, seven strikeouts over 7.1 innings.