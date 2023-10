Urena did not factor into the decision, allowing four hits and three walks over six scoreless innings in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Padres. He struck out three.

Urena finished the season on a high note, working his way through the Padres lineup without difficulty. The right-hander finished his season with a 6.45 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 44.2 innings with 29 strikeouts. Urena is expected to look for a new contract in free agency this winter.