Urena (0-1) picked up the loss to Houston on Saturday. He allowed five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings.

Urena allowed his first runs of the season after throwing 9.1 scoreless frames. He ran into some bad luck during Houston's seven-run seventh inning. Three of the five hits allowed during the inning had expected batting averages of .040, .150 and .180.