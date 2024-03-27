Rangers general manager Chris Young said Wednesday that Urena will be included on the Opening Day roster, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Urena had been attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, so he'll need to be officially added to the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster prior to Thursday's season opener versus the Cubs. The journeyman right-hander holds unremarkable numbers (4.89 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 6.9 K-BB%) while mostly serving in a starting role over parts of nine seasons in the big leagues, but he impressed as a reliever in the Cactus League with a 2.25 ERA and 14:3 K:BB over 16 innings.